Court rules Uganda Cranes cheerleader ‘Uncle Money’ has case to answer

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Court has ruled that renowned Uganda Cranes Fan Jackson Ssewanyana also known as Uncle Money and his co-accused have a case to answer.

It is alleged that Ssewanyana and his co-accused Benson Ssenyonga caused the unlawful death of Suraj Akim Tumusiime a mechanic at Kasubi zone four in Kampala district.

It’s alleged that Ssewanyana commanded mob action against Akim for allegedly stealing his property on August 16. 2019. The incident took place at Munaku-Lubya, in Rubaga division.

On Thursday, Buganda Road Court presided over by the Chief Magistrates Mariam Akello Ayo ruled that prosecution witnesses adduced sufficient evidence against Ssewanyana and Ssenyonga.

Court adjourned the case to March 6th when the accused persons will start their defence.

The accused persons have since been out on bail.

