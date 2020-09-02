Court quashes Sheikh Kamoga’s conviction for terrorism

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Court of Appeal has quashed the conviction of Jamatil- Salafiya leader, Sheikh Yunus Kamoga and six Muslim leaders for terrorism.

On Wednesday, Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo, Cheborion Barishaki and Elizabeth Musoke ruled that the ingredients of terrorism had not been proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Kamoga was jointly set free with Sheikh Siraje Kawooya, Sheikh Murta Budde Bukenya, Sheikh Fahad Karungi, Yusuf Kakande and Abdul Salaam Ssekayanja.

There were emotional scenes at the court as their lawyers and relatives broke into tears after the judgement that was read by the Court Registrar Mary Babirye in the absence of the accused. The Defense lawyers were led by MacDusman Kabega.

Counter-terrorism operatives had sealed off the court premises causing tension at court.

In 2018, three judges of the International Crimes Division including Ezekiel Muhanguzi, Jane Kiggundu and Percy Tuhaise found the clerics guilty of terrorism and convicted them to life imprisonment.

They were arrested in January 2015 following the murder of Sheikh Mustafa Bahiga on December 29, 2014.

