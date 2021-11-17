Court orders sureties of murder suspect Kirabo to pay UGX 150M

Mukono, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Justice Henry Kaweesa Isabirye has directed the sureties of Matthew Kirabo who is accused of murdering his girlfriend Desire Mirembe, to pay 150 Million Shillings.

Last week, Justice Kaweesa tasked the sureties and lawyers to produce Matthew Kirabo in court. Two weeks ago, Justice Kaweesa issued an arrest warrant for Kirabo. This was after the State Attorney asked the court to cancel Kirabo’s bail and issue a warrant of arrest for skipping court.

The sureties are Imelda Wabulembo, Benard Mbayo, and Elizabeth Baleke. On Wednesday, they told the court that they do not know the whereabouts of Kirabo.

Happiness Ainebyona, the State Attorney asked court to compel the sureties to execute their bond of 50 Million shillings each since they have failed to produce Kirabo in court.

“My Lord on the previous date court made an order that sureties produce the accused person in court which they have still failed to do. Therefore, we apply under section 18 of the Trial and Enlightenment Act cap 23, that the sureties execute the bond,” she said.

She also asked the court to extend Kirabo’s arrest warrant to two weeks as police tries to relocate him.

Justice Kaweesa said that the sureties were given adequate time to produce the suspect in court. He ordered that each of the sureties pays 50 Million Shillings or face jail for aiding the escape of a suspect.

Mirembe, 19, was allegedly murdered on July 10, 2015, by her boyfriend Kirabo and her body was on July 11, 2015, recovered from a sugarcane plantation in Lugazi-Kawolo, Buikwe district. Kirabo reportedly confessed to the murder.

Kirabo was then charged at Jinja Chief Magistrates Court with murder and remanded at Nalufenya prison in Jinja. He was later granted bail on November 24, 2016, which enabled him to finish his Bachelor’s Degree in Medicine.

The case was later moved to Mukono High Court on the instructions of the then Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine after the state complained that the crime had been committed in the Mukono jurisdiction.

On October 6, the High Court in Mukono started hearing the case after 6 years.

*****

URN