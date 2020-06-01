Court orders production of Rwandan national Elly Tumwine

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Kampala has directed the government to produce Rwandan National Elly Tumwine and explain why he has been in detention for more than mandatory 48 hours.

Justice Musa Ssekaana on Monday issued the order following an application filed by Tumwine’s lawyer Abdullah Kiwanuka.

Court heard that Tumwine was arrested on May 16th from his mobile money business at Pulota B Kakira town council, Jinja district.

He was reportedly arrested by military police officers and other security operatives headed by a one Godwin.

Kiwanuka told court further that Tumwine’s residence was immediately searched before he was reportedly taken to Special Investigations Unit of police in Kireka and transferred to Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence headquarters.

While relying on the evidence by his sister Juliet Kirabo, Kiwanuka said that since then, Tumwine has been held incommunicado and never been produced before any competent court of law or released as required by the law.

Ssekaana accordingly directed the Attorney General William Byaruhanga, the Commandant Special Investigations Unit of Police Elly Womanya and the Director Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, Major General Abel Kandiho to produce Tumwine before the court on June 4th, 2020.

Before the hearing of the case, Kiwanuka first obtained a certificate of urgency to enable the court to hear the case immediately.

Tumwine’s family suspects that he was arrested for alleged espionage since his brother Assistant Superintendent of police Frank Sabiiti was arrested about two months ago on similar charges.

******

URN