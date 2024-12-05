Court orders prisons to produce Besigye on charges of inciting violence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court has issued a production warrant directing Uganda Prisons Services to produce Retired Col. Dr. Kizza Besigye for the continuation of his trial on charges of inciting violence.

The warrant was issued on Thursday by Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Winnie Nankya Jatiko following a request from State Attorney Allan Mucunguzi. Mucunguzi sought the warrant after Besigye, who is jointly charged with opposition politician Samuel Lubega Mukaaku, failed to appear in court.

Lawyer Abubaker Ssekanjako, who was holding brief for Besigye’s lawyer Erias Lukwago, informed the court that Mukaaku was present, but Besigye, the prime suspect, was on remand following his arrest in Nairobi and subsequent arraignment before the General Court Martial. Ssekanjako explained that this was the reason for Besigye’s absence.

However, Mucunguzi pointed out that Ssekanjako had not disclosed which prison Besigye was being held in, making it difficult for the prosecution to apply for his production. The prosecution had brought witnesses to testify, including Detective Stephen Oryema, who was present in the witness dock.

In response, the court issued the production warrant, setting the next hearing for January 9, 2025. Besigye was arrested in Nairobi last month, alongside Hajji Obeid Lutaale, and charged before the General Court Martial with offenses including unlawful possession of ammunition, firearms, and treachery. He was remanded until December 9, 2024.

In addition to these charges, Besigye faces accusations of inciting violence in a separate case at Buganda Road Court. The trial has been ongoing for two years. The charges relate to a protest on June 14, 2022, against rising commodity prices.

The prosecution alleges that Besigye and Mukaaku held an assembly at Kikuubo, Shauriyako Parish in Kampala Central Division, where they made statements encouraging demonstrations, which allegedly endangered property. According to the Scene of Crime Officer Oryema’s report, Besigye and Mukaaku were seen addressing a crowd from a vehicle with registration number UAK 773F along Namirembe Road.

When police intervened, they towed the vehicle to CPS Kampala, where Besigye and Mukaaku were found inside. The court had ordered the return of Besigye’s impounded vehicle in October 2022, but it has yet to be returned. In June 2023, a similar case against Besigye was dismissed for lack of prosecution. Besigye’s lawyer, Ssekanjako, described the charges as “flimsy” and claimed they were aimed at suppressing political opposition.

URN