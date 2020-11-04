Court orders attachment of Nakaseke district accounts over failure to pay UGX 39M

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court Civil Division has ordered the attachment of three bank accounts belonging to Nakaseke district over failure to pay Shillings 39 million to the former District Health Officer. The money is part of the salary arrears and general damages awarded to Badru Ssesimba, the former Nakaseke District Health Officer for prolonged interdiction.

According to the order issued by Assistant Registrar of the High Court Civil Division Agnes Alum, addressed to Stanbic Bank (U) Ltd Kampala main branch and Stanbic Bank Luweero branch, all the money on district accounts no. 9030005823279, 9030005923640 and 903000592616 be attached to recover Shillings 39,255,277 being partial payments to Ssesimba.

The order also directs Stanbic Bank to appear before the High Court Civil division in Kampala today at 11:00 am to satisfy the decree of paying Ssesimba using the money held by the judgment debtor in the bank. Trouble between Ssesimba and Nakaseke district started on April 18th, 2012 when he was interdicted by the former Nakaseke Chief Administrative Officer Joyce Loyce Namboozo on allegations of forgery and embezzlement.

He was arrested and arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court for trial but the matter dragged on for three years which kept Ssesimba on interdiction. He was temporarily reinstated to the office before he was acquitted on June 4th, 2018. Ssesimba petitioned the High Court Civil Division on February 24, 2020, presided over by Justice Musa Ssekaana that declared his prolonged interdiction illegal.

Court-ordered the district to pay Ssesimba his entire salary that was withheld amounting to Shilling 69 million at 18% interest rate per annum from June 4th, 2018 when he was acquitted. Ssesimba told URN that Nakaseke district agreed to make partial payment of Shillings 39,255,277 before court on October 30th, 2020 but that wasn’t done.

He also says that Nakaseke district officials failed to appear in Court as directed which prompted him through his lawyers, Kabega, Bogezi and Bukenya Company advocates to apply for attachment orders to recover the money.

Nakaseke Chief Administrative Officer, John Katotoroma declined to comment when contacted by URN, saying he was yet to receive a copy of the order. Ssesimba worked as Nakaseke District Health Officer for ten years. However, his tenure was marred by wrangles with his supervisors leading to his interdiction on two different occasions prior to his dismissal in 2018.

He filed an application seeking Shillings 112 million in compensation and general damages after successfully challenging his dismissal in court. Nakaseke district has since appealed the judgment.

URN