Court okays out of court settlement in State House imposters case

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Grade One Magistrate Court in Lira has allowed the withdrawal of charges of impersonation and obtaining money by false from two state house impersonators.

The accused persons Denis Olwa and Elly Apenyo allegedly claimed to have come from the State House Anti-corruption Unit, called Moses Otim, the personnel officer at Dokolo District Local Government claiming Otim is being investigated for extorting money from candidates in the recent recruitment of teachers in Dokolo District.

They were then charged with impersonation, uttering false documents, and obtaining money by false pretense although they pleaded not guilty to all charges.

While appearing before Ariakot Esther, the Grade One Magistrate on Tuesday, the two maintained their plea but opted for an out-of-court settlement. Ariakot was forced to adjourn the hearing for two hours.

After meeting outside court, the suspects and complainant reached an agreement.

“By reconciliation, this case is withdrawn and the files closed.”

The magistrate also ordered that exhibits which include 431,000 Shillings and two phones which was taken by Police should be returned to the suspects.

They were arrested after Otim, the Personnel Officer at Dokolo District Local Government lodged a complaint against them for trying to extort money from him under the guise that Otim is being investigated for extorting money from shortlisted candidates during the district’s recruitment exercise.

Otim alerted an army officer who carried out the arrest and handed the suspects to Lira Central Police Station. However, Otim was also arrested on the guidance of the Anti-Corruption Unit as an accomplice to the crime but he has not been prosecuted.

****

URN