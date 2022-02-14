Court of Appeal to start conferencing on elections today

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Court of Appeal has scheduled today February 14 to commence conferencing for the hearing of 81 election appeals arising out of High Court decisions.

Conferencing is where lawyers of both parties agree on issues to be determined by the appellate court before the case file is forwarded to a panel of three justices for hearing.

The Court of Appeal Registrar, Susan Kanyange will lead a team of four Registrars in the process. They include Dr. Alex Mushabe Karocho, Lillian Bucyana, and Henry Twinomuhwezi to ensure timely conferencing for the cases.

Kanyange told URN that the plan is to ensure that the process is concluded within 21 days before actual hearings take off. There are also 29 Applications that the Justices will handle in addition to the Election Appeals cause-listed by the Court.

Among the petitions to be handled is an appeal filed by Julius Galisonga, challenging the decision of the High Court to dismiss his election petition against Abdul Katuntu for alleged irregularities that affected the outcome of the Bugweri County parliamentary polls.

The Conferencing schedule also includes the application of Joyce Bagala Ntwatwa challenging the high court decision quashing her victory against Nabakooba Judith Nalule, the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

She is challenging the high court decision for failure by the presiding judge to strike out the petition that was supported by an affidavit commissioned by an advocate without a valid practising certificate.

URN