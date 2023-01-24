Court Martial sentences two cleaners to 4 years in prison

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Two cleaners from Kitovu hospital and Good Foundation primary school in Masaka municipality have earned themselves four years in jail for aggravated robbery contrary to sections 285 and 286 of the Penal Code Act. The two, Asuman Ssemivumbi and Innocent Safari were convicted by the General Court Martial Chairperson, Brig Gen. Robert Freeman Mugabe, who found them guilty of aggravated robbery.

According to the prosecution, in April 2019, Ssemivumbi and Safari robbed Vicent Kiberu of 2,300,000 million Shillings and a tecno phone. The prosecution also told court that the two robbed Justin Nassaazi of Shillings 8000 and a laptop bag containing clothes while she was driving on the same date.

On the same day, the convicts also robbed Cissy Nalwoga who had come to rescue Nassaazi from the attack. According to the prosecution, the convicts carried out all the robberies using an SMG gun number 5637012831, which is ordinarily a monopoly of the defense forces.

While delivering his verdict, Brig Gen Robert Freeman Mugabe noted that cases of aggravated robbery are rampant in the country. He however noted that since the duo pleaded guilty and had spent three years on remand, he sentenced them to four years in prison on each of the three counts that they will serve concurrently.

URN