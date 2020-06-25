Court Martial at standstill following expiry of member’s contracts

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Business is at stand still in the Makindye based Army General Court Martial following the expiry of the contracts of the court members. The one year contract of the court officers led by their chairperson Lt. General Andrew Gutti expired on June 9th, 2020 bringing work to a halt.

The other court members include Maj. General Joseph Arocha, Lt Colonel Medard Bagambe, Captain Wilfred Karugwara, Lt. Faridah Amooti Kiiza, Warrant Officer I. Chrysostom John Kisembo, Colonel Richard Tukacungurwa, the Judge Advocate Lt. Col Raphael Mugisha, the Lead Prosecutor Major Samuel Masereje, Captain AB Katushabe, Major John Bizimana, the Registrar and Defense counsel Major Kamanda Silas Mutungi.

The reserve court members are Brigadier George Etyang, Lt Col Henry Nevatone, Lt Col Sadler Katono, Lt Col Lydia Nandundu, Lt Henry Bunalema, Lt. Fatuma Njutti and Warrant Officer Paul Katende. Major Bizimana, the General Court Martial Registrar confirmed the expiry of the contracts of the court members saying they have since stopped working pending communication from the Commander in Chief President Yoweri Museveni.

The team whose contracts were renewed in July 2019 has been able to conclude 46 out of the 91 cases that were registered in their previous term. This means 45 cases are pending hearing before the same court. Bizimana defended their performance saying they were affected by the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

He explained that their target has always been to conclude 100 cases but they haven’t been able to achieve it. Human Rights lawyer, Eron Kiiza told URN that the delayed appointment of a new team weeks after the expiry of the contracts of the panel undermines the rule of law, administration of justice and threatens the Constitutional right to an expeditious trial.

URN