Court issues criminal summons against Ibanda Woman MP, two others

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Court has issued criminal summons against Ibanda Woman Member of Parliament, Jorvine Karisa Kyomukama and two others for assault. The others are Kyomukama’s brother, Julius Katusiime and Afra Nyamwiza.

The trio is expected to appear before the Ibanda Chief Magistrate on Oct 14th, 2020 to answer charges of causing bodily harm to Innocent Amwine, the Ibanda district deputy NRM party registrar.

“You are hereby commanded to appear before Chief Magistrate at 9:00 am in the morning or as soon thereafter as the case can be heard,” reads the summons in parts. The registrar filed the charges against Kyomukama and Katusiime after the NRM party primaries three weeks ago.

In his statement at Ibanda police station, Amwine claims that Kyomukama stormed his home on one Sunday evening and kidnapped him and his son and took them to unknown place and tortured them. He also claims that the same legislator went to the NRM party offices a day after the NRM primaries for parliamentary candidates and tried to force him to declare her winner of the polls.

Amwine says that he gave Kyomukama sufficient time for reconciliation in vain. Kyomukama has confirmed receiving the summons. The legislator, who initially lost the NRM flag to her rival Jane Bainomugisha when she polled 37,439 votes against 37,606 votes petitioned and the NRM tribunal last week which overturned the earlier results and handed her the party flag.

Kyomukama was declared the winner by the NRM Electoral Commission chairperson Dr. Tanga Odoi following a fresh vote tallying exercise which saw her garner 38,124 votes against Bainomugisha’s 37,666 votes.

URN