Court gives councilor time to respond to case against Kabale District

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Kabale has given Leopold Twesigye, the Central Division Councilor in Kabale district up to May 11 to file a response to the Attorney General’s submission asking for settling of the case against Kabale District Local Government out of court and without costs.

Twesigye petitioned Kabale High Court in August 2022 challenging the election of his Northern Division counterpart Verah Tuyizere Tumuheki as the successor of the former Kabale District LC V Chairperson, Patrick Besigye Keihwa on the university council.

Tumuheki garnered 18 votes defeating his rival March Boaz, the Ryakarimira town council LC V councilor who got 16 votes.

However, Twesigye contested the poll results on grounds that Kabale District Speaker, Flavia Nyinakiza Kanagizi who presided over the proceedings also cast her vote in the election in violation of the Local Government Act.

After voting Nyinakiza submitted Tumuheki’s name to Kabale University Council usurping the role of the Chief Administrative Officer.

In October 2022, Kabale Chief Administrative Officer, Fred Kalyesubula wrote to Attorney General, Kiwanuka Kiryowa seeking an opinion on how to proceed. In his advice, Kiwanuka concurred with the issues raised by Twesigye and directed the district to conduct fresh elections and convince Twesigye to settle the matter out of court.

Kiwanuka also wrote to the court asking for settling the matter out of court and without costs.

But, Twesigye insisted and demanded 100 million Shillings in compensation for the expenses he has incurred on the suit.

On Wednesday, Judith Kabanyoro a legal officer from the Office of the Attorney General Mbarara branch argued that Twesigye did not tender in his formal proposals for settling the case out of court as the office of the Attorney General had asked.

Twesigye’s lawyer Godwin Masereka asked the court to give them one week for submission.

Samuel Emokor, the Kabale High Court Judge ordered Twesigye to file written submission before May 11.

Speaking to journalists Masereka says that he and his client are ready to file the proposals.

According to Masereka, the district is only dreaded of the costs that Twesigye wants on grounds that they are high.

URN