Court fixes December to try Sipapa, wife over aggravated robbery

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Criminal Division of the High Court in Kampala has set December 18th and 19th, 2023, as the trial dates for socialite Charles Olimu, also known as Sipapa, and his wife Shamila Rukia Nakiyemba, who face charges of aggravated robbery. The couple, who have been on remand for over a year, appeared before Justice Michael Elubu on Monday.

Prosecution, led by Edward Muhumuza, confirmed readiness for trial and informed the court that they shared evidence documents with the defense lawyers, Susan Wakabala and Henry Kunya. Both parties agreed to commence the trial next month on the stipulated dates.

The judge appointed two assessors, Joseph Wasidi and Juliet Kasiidwa, individuals of average understanding, to advise the court on the case’s conclusion. Consequently, Sipapa and his wife were remanded further until the trial begins next month.

The allegations state that on August 29th, 2022, at Bunga Kawuku, Makindye Division in Kampala District, Sipapa, Nakiyemba, and others still at large robbed six South Sudan nationals of various possessions and cash.

One of the victims Jacob Arok Mul is reported to have been robbed of US$ 429,000 (1.6 billion Shillings), two mobile phones, an iPhone silver blue in color valued at 3,200 United States Dollars, a Samsung, and a Flat Screen TV 75 inches valued at US$4 ,000. It is alleged that on the same night, the suspects robbed Mary Ateng an iPhone 12 Pro Max Gold in Color valued at 5 million shillings, a Golden belt, and a Golden Chain both valued at 10,000 United States Dollars (38 million shillings) and two gold rings valued at 500 United States Dollars.

The prosecution further states that the couple and others still at large robbed Chol Ateng an iPhone 11 Pro Dark Green in color valued at 800,000 Shillings, a Dell laptop, a charger valued at 1,000 USD, and 500,000 cash. The suspects further went ahead and robbed from Deng Arok an Apple Macbook Air Laptop valued at 5 million Shillings and an iPhone valued at 5 million Shillings.

At the home of another victim Abig Yar, Sipapa and his wife allegedly stole a laptop and an iPhone all valued at 5 million Shillings. They also robbed James Manyok of 400,000 Shillings. The prosecution asserts that the couple rendered their victim’s unconscious, aiding in the successful execution of the robbery.

Further investigations uncovered most of the stolen items at the couple’s residence in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District, including two vehicles, spare parts, and other items linked to the robbery. Police forensic analysis reportedly tied Sipapa to 12 additional robbery cases. Sipapa gained notoriety in Kampala for causing traffic disruptions to distribute money and engaging in incidents at National Unity Platform (NUP) offices.

The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martin Ochola ordered Sipapa’s arrest and vehicle impoundment earlier this year, following an incident where he threatened and caused chaos. However, the IGP’s directives were not executed until the robbery at Arok’s home.

URN