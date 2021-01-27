Court dismisses Kumi Woman MP vote recount application

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Soroti Chief Magistrate’s Court has thrown out an application filed by the incumbent Kumi district Woman Member of Parliament seeking a recount of votes.

Monica Amoding, the incumbent lost to Kumi district chairperson, Christine Apolot who garnered 35,152 against Amoding’s 29,292 votes.

Through her lawyers led by Richard Anguria Omongole from Omongole and Company Advocates, Amoding stated that her agents were chased away in some polling stations and denied declaration forms which she says denied her victory.

On Wednesday, Monica Amono, the Soroti Chief Magistrate rejected Amoding’s application on grounds that it lacked facts and evidence. Amono indicated in her ruling that the available documents including declaration forms and tally sheets did not show any alteration of results from the two contestants.

When contacted after the ruling, Amoding said that she will petition High Court over the matter.

So far, the Soroti Chief Magistrate’s Court has dismissed three applications for a vote recount. There are still four applications, their hearing and ruling are scheduled for Thursday.

*****

URN