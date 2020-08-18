Court declines to block NRM CEC elections

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT The High Court in Kampala has dismissed an application filed by Moses Banalekaki to block the election of members of the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM party Central Executive Committee-CEC.

Banalekaki petitioned the court accusing CEC, NRM’s second top organ for allegedly resolving not to nominate candidates for Special Interest Groups particularly the Youth League, a position for which he wanted to contest. The elections are scheduled for August 18, 2020.

Through TAK Advocates, Banalekaki argued that between May and July 2020, NRM resolved without justification that the party’s Electoral Commission exclusively nominates and conducts elections for a few positions and leave out Special Interest Groups, which would make CEC fully constituted. He asked the court to issue an interim order blocking elections for all CEC positions pending the determination of his main application challenging the legality of the resolution.

However, the NRM Legal Affair’s Director, Oscar Kihika asked the court to dismiss the application on grounds that the party decided to postpone elections for the office bearers of the youth league to an appropriate time. He noted that the election of Special Interest Group representatives including the youth league involve extensive personal contact and can expose the population to COVID-19 infections.

This morning, Civil Division High Court Judge, Emmanuel Baguma dismissed the application on grounds that there was no evidence that the applicant will suffer any serious damage in case the CEC elections are conducted.

“I also find that in the instant application, there’s no evidence of a serious threat or imminent threat because the applicant is not contesting in any of the positions in the forthcoming elections of August 18 2020”, said Justice Baguma.

He also noted that NRM through their Legal Affairs Director, Oscar Kihika clearly stated that CEC elections will be conducted in a phased manner, adding that the elections of the Youth League Chairperson and other special interest groups were postponed to a later date, which will not affect Banalekaki.

“In essence, the applicant will still have an opportunity to contest when the special interest group elections are conducted,” said the Judge.

