Court confirms the election of 2 more NRM MPs

This after court overturned decisions from both Kampala and Masaka High Courts that had nullified the election of the two Members of Parliament (MPs) on grounds that they lacked the requisite academic qualifications and they had not resigned from government.

Justices Steven Kavuma, the Deputy Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo and Richard Buteera have faulted Justice Kaweesa for usurping the powers of UNEB to equate and validate academic qualifications which made him reach a wrong conclusion.

They have therefore ruled that unless Uganda Management Institute(UMI) recalls its diploma, court has no powers to pronounce on its authenticity and hence forth upheld MP Sembatya’s election which his rival Alfred Muwanga had challenged.

In a related development, the same panel of justices ruled that Christopher Kalemba possesses valid academic documents to be elected as MP for Kakuuto county .

Kalemba ‘s political opponent Drake Lubega had also convinced Masaka High Court judge Margaret Tibulya that the MP had not resigned as RDC for Lwengo District as is required by law before offering himself for nomination.

However on Friday, the three justices have ruled that Kalemba had already resigned as RDC in May 2015 before the December nominations and hence forth justice Tibulya wrongfully cancelled his election.

The Court has now ordered that the two MPs are entitled to costs from both courts to be paid by their rivals