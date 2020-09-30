Court blocks nomination of FDC flag bearer in Jinja city

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The High Court in Jinja has blocked the nomination of Williams Ebusa, the Southern Division Forum for Democratic Change- FDC flag bearer.

Two weeks ago, Mubarak Kirunda the Jinja Central Division Chairperson petitioned court questioning FDC’s criteria in giving the party flag to Ebusa.

Kirunda who had contested against Ebusa argued that the district vetting committee declared him unopposed and there was no need for the party headquarters to organize elections for the same position.

Kirunda further stated that Ebusa had ceased being a party member after contesting as the chairperson of Mpumudde-Kimaka division on the independent ticket during the 2016 general elections.

Justice Jeanne Rwakoko who presided over court ruled that it was inconsequential for the party to declare their flag bearer without expediting the applicant’s complaints.

Rwakakoko further directed the party to stay its decision of awarding the party’s flag to Ebusa but advised the dissatisfied respondents to appeal against her ruling.

Nandala Mafabi, the FDC Secretary-General, however, says that they will appeal against the court’s decision to allow them to nominate the party’s suitable candidate.

Kirunda claims that FDC has been infiltrated by detractors aimed at reducing the party’s support by undermining the core principles and democracy.

