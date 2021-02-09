Coupled killed in Kapelebyong district

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Unknown people in Kapelebyong district have killed a couple. Semei Okopu and his wife Stella Amajo were residents of Oliliya-A village in Okunguru sub county.

They were reportedly attacked on Monday night while returning home.

According to residents, the couple had taken a bull to sell at Adipala cattle market on Monday. From the market, they retired to Ayeket trading center where they stayed before returning home.

Peter Alaba, the village chairperson of Oliliya A says it was the third time the couple were being attacked by unidentified people.

“On January 15th, some people attacked this family, they wanted to break into the house but the couple made an alarm that attracted neighbors and the guys ran away. Five days after, another team attempted to steal 17 cattle belonging to the same family but their mission failed when Okopu called in the security who quickly intervened”, Alaba said.

According to Alaba, the names of the five suspects were submitted to the police for investigations but before any action could be taken, the couple was killed.

Okopu attributes the incident to the increasing number of idlers in the village whom he notes spend more time gambling at Ayeket trading center. He also revealed that the majority of the youth now drink and smoke marijuana which is becoming a security threat in the area.

Romeo Onek, the District Police Commander of Kapelebyong says they have commenced investigations to establish the motive of the killing.

