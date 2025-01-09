COUP ATTEMPT: 19 killed in attack on Chad’s presidential complex

YAOUNDE | Xinhua | Up to 18 attackers and one soldier were killed when gunmen attacked Chad’s presidential complex on Wednesday evening, government sources said.

The injured were six attackers and three soldiers, said government spokesman and Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah on national television.

Earlier reports suspected that terror group Boko Haram carried out the attack, but later the foreign minister told reporters that this was “probably not” the case, identifying the attackers as an armed group from a district in Chad’s capital N’Djamena.

The security situation is now under control and there was no need to panic, Koulamallah said. ■