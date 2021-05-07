Councilors approve split of Rukiga county

Rukiga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Rukiga District council has passed a motion to split Rukiga County into two constituencies.

The district started its operations in July 2017 after it had been curved from Kabale district. Since then, it remained both a county and a district.

During a council session held on Thursday at the district council hall in Mparo town council, Pauline Mugyenyi Rugyira, the Chairperson for Finance Planning Administration works and technical services who is also the district female councillor for Kashambya sub-county presented a motion to split the county and create Rukiga North and South Constituency.

Rukiga North will comprise Kamwezi, Bukinda sub-counties and Muhanga town council while Rukiga South will include Kashambya, Rwamucucu sub-counties and Mparo town council.

Rugyira says that the purpose of creating two constituencies is to extend services nearer to the people of Rukiga. She also argues that the creation of two constituencies will foster development in the district.

Rugyira was seconded by Michael Kwarikunda Mbareeba, the district male youth councillor who is also the district vice-chairperson. He said that the creation of Rukiga North and South Constituencies will give Rukiga an opportunity of having three representatives in Parliament instead of two.

Jackson Muganiizi, the District councilor representing Kwamwezi Sub County denied allegations that the creation of the two constituencies is based on the political feud between Rukiga North and South where voters from Kashambya, Rwamucucu sub-counties and Mparo town council have been accusing those of Kamwezi sub-county of vote bribery, vote-rigging and voting bad leaders under the influence of money.

Last month, the Minister of Local Government, Raphael Magyezi said that the government indefinitely suspended the creation of new administrative structures across the country.

According to Magyezi, the new units have widened the funding gaps of lower local governments and the government is currently looking for money to fund the recently created districts and cities.

Magyezi said that the local leaders, politicians, and public should instead focus on the creation of economic zones in the already existing districts to boost local revenue collections.

Last year, the Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, said Ugandans who agitate for the creation of districts, constituencies, and other political units are creating a burden to the treasury. Kadaga explained that Ugandans should know that the creation of more political units increases government expenditure to pay salaries and allowances to numerous officials who occupy the new offices in the mushrooming administrative units.

