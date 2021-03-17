Councillors give Gulu city council two weeks ultimatum to clear arrears

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Gulu Municipal councillors of the four former Divisions are demanding payment of their arrears.

The outstanding arrears include 37.4 Million shillings for Pece Division, 12.5 Million Shillings for Bardege, and 6.7 Million Shillings for Laroo, 5.4 Million Shillings for Layibi.

Peter Okwera Onen, the former Speaker for Gulu Municipal Council revealed the money had not been paid for the last one year when operations of the council were suspended due to COVID 19.

The aggrieved councillors have given the Gulu City Authority an ultimatum of two weeks to settle the arrears and threatened to either seek legal redress or close the council.

Edward Kiwanuka, the City Town Clerk, attributed the delays on the Ministry of the Local Government which dissolved the functionality of the Divisions and councillors when the municipality was elevated to city status.

Kiwanuka revealed the council had requested the central government 300 Billion Shillings for the operation of the City which they are yet to receive.

Morris Odong, the former Deputy Speaker for Gulu Municipal Council has advised the City Town Clerk to seek legal guidance from the Solicitor General to address the irregularities.

Rose Lucaci, the Councilor III representing the women of Kanyagoga Parish in the former Bardege Division says she is unable to send her school following the delay from Council to pay her arrears.

The councillors had queried why all the Division Chairpersons have continued to get their monthly salaries and allowances at the time the Ministry of local government had dissolved the functions of Divisions within the newly created city and merged them to form the new administrative units.

The four Divisions in Gulu were merged to form only two administrative units that include Laroo- Pece Division and Bardege- Laroo Division when the Municipal was elevated to City status.

According to Kiwanuka, the government rushed to endorse the newly created cities before taking into account the funding, which has confused the technocrats and the elected leaders.

********

URN