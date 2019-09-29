COSAFA: Uganda’s U17 girls take on South Africa in final

💠 COSAFA U-17 GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP

⏭️2PM

Uganda vs South Africa

Live on 102.1 FUFA f.m

Port Luis, Mauritius | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Girls U17 national team face their toughest test so far against South Africa, but are confident they are good enough for a historic COSAFA tournament victory today.

“We are ready for the final. The motivation for our players is very high. They are all focused and we are going to put up a strong fight and we shall go back with the trophy,” said head coach Ayub Khalifa ahead the tournament climax at St. Francois Xavier Stadium in Mauritius.

Coach Khalifa Kiyingi has made one change to the starting XI. Kawempe Muslim SS midfielder Samali Nakacwa returns to the starting line up, replacing Katuuso Community SS player Catherine Nagadya who started in the semifinal match against Botswana.

Team captain Juliet Nalukenge leads the forwards alongside Botswana match hat-trick heroes Fauzia Najjemba and Margret Kunihira.

Uganda Martyr’s midfielder Kevin Nakacwa and Kawempe Muslim SS player Shakira Nyinagahirwa retain their central midfield roles while Olila HS Bira Nadunga and Kawempe Muslim SS player Stella Musibika are to pair in the central defence. Gillian Akadinda and Patricia Akiror take over the right and left full-backs respectively.

Uganda Girls U17 XI:

Daphine Nyayenga (GK) (Uganda Martyrs HS), Gillian Akadinda (Olila HS), Patricia Akiror (Masaka SS), Stella Musibika (Kawempe Muslim SS), Bira Nadunga (Olila High School), Kevin Nakacwa (Uganda Martyrs), Margret Kunihira (Kawempe Muslim SS), Shakira Nyinagahirwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Juliet Nalukenge (Captain – Kawempe MuslimSS), Fauzia Najjemba (Mukono High School), Samali Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim SS)

Subs:

Joan Namusisi (GK) (Mukono HS), Gift Nasasira (GK) (Gadafi Integrated), Sumayah Komuntale (King of Kings), Moureen Nangonzi (Mukono HS), Samali Nakacwa (Kawempe Muslim SS), Catherine Nagadya (Katuuso Community SS) Precious Atwiine (Up Hill College), Cissy Kabarwani (King of Kings), Hadijah Nandago (Kawempe Muslim SS), and Zaitun Namaganda (Taggy High School).