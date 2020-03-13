Coronavirus: Religious leaders cautioned against handshaking

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Inter Religious Council of Uganda-IRCU has cautioned the clergy against hugging and shaking hands during worship as a precautionary measure against the spread of the coronavirus.

This was part of the guidelines issued on Thursday by IRCU, which brings together religious leaders from various denominations in the country.

Pastor Joseph Sserwadda presented the guidelines to journalists on behalf of the council.

The guidelines also require the clergy to sensitize their flock on the virus and accord space to medical personnel to do the same.

The Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng welcomed the intervention by the religious leaders saying the public is more compelled to listening to the clergy, arguing that it is right that religious leaders are informed in order to create public awareness about the disease.

Aceng also appealed to the public to disregard rumors that there is a vaccine for the virus and Ugandans to instead rely on available literature to understand the disease.

She said suspected coronavirus cases will be quarantined at their own cost because government cannot afford the costs involved.

Aceng urged the public to limit non-essential travels saying there is no need to travel and contact the virus or even be quarantined for 14 days.

******

URN