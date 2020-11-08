Cooperatives State Minister wants private school teachers incorporated in Walimu Sacco

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for Cooperatives, Fredrick Gume has tasked the managers of Walimu Cooperative savings and credit union Limited – Wasu to extend credit facilities to teachers attached to private schools so as to boost their monthly incomes.

Wasu has a membership of over 302 public schools teachers Saccos from the different parts of the country.

Speaking to chairpersons of different Saccos under Wasu at the civil service college in Jinja city on Saturday, Gume said although the president promised to extend financial assistance to the different private teachers Saccos all over the country, Wasu should improvise means of extending financial assistance to them as they were most affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

Gume says as Wasu was instituted to improve the welfare of teachers in public schools, they should also enable their counterparts in the private learning institutions to access low interest credit facilities that will save them from loan shacks.

Gume further rallied teachers to support leaders who are willing to provide them with a peaceful environment that can foster transformation of their lives.

Steven Nabende, the Wasu chairman says the union has generated funds from its private enterprises and will use its surplus capital to extend credit facilities to other private Saccos even those outside the teaching profession.

