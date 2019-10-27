Controversial businessman laid to rest

NEWS BRIEFS: Alseyed Ali Abdul Jabar, a controversial businessman who was accidentally shot dead by his in-law on Saturday, was laid to rest on Sunday, October 20th at Kololo cemetery adjacent to Jinja Road Police quarters.

Among the people who saw him off was the Minister of Internal Affairs Jeje Odongo, family members and close friends.

Jabar was accidentally shot dead by his sister-in-law using his own gun. The incident happened at 10:30 am when Jabar, 36, a resident of Najjera, came to Kampala Independent Hospital in Ntinda to visit his wife Fatuma Jabar, who had given birth by C-section.

Jabar was holding a pistol when he came for the visit and on seeing it, his sister Zaina Karama asked to hold it and have a closer look.

Zaina is said to have repeatedly tried to mock shoot without pressing the trigger and her excitement moved Jabar to ask back the gun.

However, she was not yet done with admiring the revolver, prompting Jabar to withdraw the magazine from the gun and handed back over- in case she went for the trigger unknowingly.

Little did he know he had left a bullet in the chamber.

With mind that the gun was empty and the trigger would only go as far as releasing air, Zaina aimed at her him and pulled the trigger, releasing the only bullet in the gun through his chest.

“The bullet stuck inside him,” a police report reveals.

“He was rushed to theatre and pronounced dead on arrival,” the report adds.

Jabar came to the limelight a few months back when a phone camera footage circulated on social media showed him whipping a girl in the Middle East.