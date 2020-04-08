Construction works at Hoima international airport suspended

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction works at Hoima International Airport has been suspended over COVID-19.

The contractors SBC/SBI Lloyds British International has sent home over 900 workers that have been working in the different departments.

Amos Muriisa, the Public Relations officer SBC told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday that they could not continue to operate amidst the coronavirus pandemic and the huge numbers of employees at the construction site.

He says construction works will resume once the situation has normalized. Muriisa, adds that they have retained only 30 essential workers.

According to Muriisa, 34 percent of the works had been complete.

The Airport is one of the key support infrastructures for the next course of the fast-paced activities leading to commercial oil production. The airport construction works, which are in the second phase commenced in April 2018.

The US$ 309 million Airport project provided by Standard Chartered Bank and UK Export Finance is being undertaken by a joint venture of Israeli-British firms, Shikun & Binui International-SBI/Colas limited.

The Airport will have a capacity of accommodating 4 cargo planes at once, a fire station, an apron, a control tower, accommodation for workers, a fence around the facility among other facilities.

The airport will also handle both cargo and passenger flights because the terminal building will be multipurpose.

Currently, the construction of runways, earthworks, capping of layer, pavements, apron and filling areas for cargo is ongoing.

URN