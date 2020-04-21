Construction work at Hoima International Airport resumes

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction work at Hoima International Airport has resumed two weeks after SBC/SBI Lloyds British International halted work because of the Covid-19 pandemic. SBC halted the construction work and sent home over 900 workers saying it didn’t have accommodation facilities at the construction site in Kabale village in Kabale sub county.

While addressing the nationwide lock down to contain the spread of the coronavirus, President Yoweri Museveni advised those undertaking construction works to sleep on the site to restrict their movement. Amos Muriisa, the SBC Public Relations Manager told Uganda Radio Network on Tuesday that they have officially resumed work after establishing three camps to host their workers.

He revealed that they have resumed work with 400 critical workers saying the remaining team will return when the situation normalizes. SBC employs over 1000 workers operating in different departments at the construction site.

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima Resident District Commissioner-RDC who also chairs the Hoima District COVID-19 Task Force says they cleared the company to resume work after complying with all the guidelines issued by the COVID-19 preventive guidelines issued by the Health Ministry.

Kisembo explains that they can’t halt the operations of such a critical government project yet the company has the capacity of accommodating and feeding the employees at the construction site.

The Airport is one of the key support infrastructures for the next course of the fast-paced activities leading to commercial oil production. The airport construction works which are in the second phase commenced in April 2018.

The US$309 million Airport financed by Standard Chartered Bank will have a capacity of accommodating 4 cargo planes at a go, fire station, an apron, a control tower and accommodation facilities for the workers.

The airport will handle both cargo and passenger flights because it has a multipurpose terminal building. The construction of runways, earthworks, capping of layer, pavements, apron and filling areas for cargo is ongoing.

URN