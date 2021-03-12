Construction of USD 1.3M border export zone starts at Bunagana border

Kisoro, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The government of Uganda through the Ministry of Works and Transport and Ministry of Trade Industry and Cooperatives has on Friday afternoon launched the construction of a 1.3 million dollar Border Export Zone at the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo -DRC border of Bunagana in Kisoro district.

According to Edward Katumba Wamala, the Minister of Works and Transport, the work which kicks off with immediate effect will last only 12 months for the project to be completed.

Katumba says that the zone that is being constructed by Techno Three Uganda Limited as the Contractor with the supervision of KK Partnership Architects is funded by the World Bank in partnership with Great Lakes Trade Facilitation Project (GLTFP) Uganda.

According to the minister, the zone will also host Uganda Revenue Authority -URA offices, border security teams, and a restroom among others.

Asadu Kisitu Kigozi, URA Assistant Commissioner for Trade, Customs Department in charge of Revenue Collection says that the facility will also have detention centres, where people who default customs rules and illegal entrants will be detained before being handed over to the police and other security authorities for further management.

During the launching of the construction works, Amelia Anne Kyambadde, the Minister of Trade, Industry, and Cooperatives revealed that the aim of constructing the facility is to boost trade between Uganda and DR Congo.

According to Kyambadde, because Uganda is targeting to boost trade with DR Congo, another export trade zone is to be constructed at Mpondwe border in Kasese district and Goli border in Nebbi district. Kyambadde says that the target is to construct 18 border export zones across all Uganda borders.

Abel Bizimana, Kisoro district LC5 chairman, and Rose Kabagyenyi, Kisoro District Woman Member of parliament hailed the government for choosing Bunagana border saying that the facility will act as a relief to traders who always get congested and stranded at the border without effective services.

