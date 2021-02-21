Construction of UGX 1.7 billion maternity wards in Kwania district underway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction works of two maternity wards at Akali and Owiny health centers II in Kwania district have commenced.

The World Bank-funded project is meant for the refurbishment and upgrade of the two health centers to HCIII’s, under the Intergovernmental Fiscal Transfer Program for Results- IFTPR.

The is part of the government’s plan to upgrade all HCII to HCIII nationwide in a bid to reduce maternal mortality and bring services closer to the people.

Edward Eyak, the Kwania district engineer says the refurbishment of each health centre will cost 535 million Shillings. The funding is in addition to 1.2 billion Shillings that the district received early this year for upgrading Inomo HCII, Apire HCII and Chawente HCII.

According to the architectural plan, the construction work at the two health facilities will include the construction of modern maternity, general ward, staff quarters, theatre, a placenta pit and four stance pit latrines.

The work is expected to be complete by May according to Bosco Okello Odongo, the Director Bygon Construction Company. Albina Awor, the Kwania district CAO tasked the contractor to deliver quality work.

While handing over the construction site to Bygon Construction Engineering Ltd on Friday, Kwania deputy Resident District Commissioner Faheera Npalanyi Bbosa urged the surrounding community to closely monitor the project to ensure that the project is a success.

Jenty Opio, a resident of Telela central in Akali parish, Akali sub county village believes the upgrade of the health facilities will save mothers from the burden of trekking long distances in search of maternity services.

A 74 year old Joel Odora, a resident of Owiny trading centre in Ayabi sub county welcomed the development with excitement saying it will save the lives of mothers and their newborn babies.

Dr Moses Ebong, the Kwania DHO says that services offered at the facilities are at the moment limited compared to the demand by patients who visit the facility. Ebong is optimistic that once the project is completed, it will improve service delivery.

URN