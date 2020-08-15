Construction of old taxi park partially done -KCCA

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction works in the old taxi park are now at a 55 per cent completion rate, according to Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA. The work was contracted to Sterling Civil Engineering Ltd and Kiru General Services.

Engineer Joel Wasswa, the project supervisor from KCCA told URN that they have so far laid the first layer of the carpet which consists of the rockfill. He anticipates that the works on the carpet to be completed within the net three months.

After laying the rock fill, the contractor shall lay the Sub-base and Baselayer both of which consist of crushed stone before adding the last layer which is asphalted. In between the sub-base and base layer, there shall be a geotextile material which Eng Wasswa says is a filter fabric meant to improve the rate of water percolation through the rockfill. This will prevent flooding in the area.

According to the plan, KCCA will also install 15 shelters measuring 1.5 meters in the middle area of the park, where passengers can sit or stand while waiting for taxis. There shall also be five designated pedestrian entry points and two walkways at the peripheries of the park. Two of the entry points are staircases along the newly constructed Non-Motorized Transport corridor on Luwum Street.

The park will have two designated entry points and one exit along Ben Kiwanuka Street for taxis. And another exit on Burton street. As part of the reconstruction, KCCA will work on the drainage system by installing manholes to let water from the park and surrounding buildings into the drainage outside the park, through an underground passage. Eng. Wasswa is optimistic that this will solve the flooding challenge in the park.

KCCA also plans to install lighting in the park which will improve night vision and hence security. Three existing buildings belonging to KCCA in the park will be renovated and developed to hold a KCCA office and a toilet block for the park, according to Eng Wasswa.

The works which started in May were scheduled to end in three months. However, Eng Wasswa says they need an additional three months to accomplish the works because the contractors were affected by a curfew that was instituted by the government to control the spread of Coronavirus Disease. After all, it limited their working hours, and rains that disrupted the excavation process.

But Eng Wasswa adds that the park shall accommodate a maximum of 344 taxis at a go. This means that the taxi operators will be required to find holding space outside the park and allow vehicles to come in only when they are ready to load passengers.

Mustafa Mayambala, the Chairman of Uganda Transporters Development Agency (UTRADA) says they have started the search for waiting areas for taxis. Currently, they are negotiating with the owner of Cooper complex to permit them to use the area as a holding ground.

Mayambala says that they have secured space on Ggaba Road that can accommodate over 800 taxis.

********

URN