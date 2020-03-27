Construction of multipurpose store at Aduku HCIV commences

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of a multipurpose store at Aduku Health Center IV in Kwania district has started. The health facility in the newly created Kwania district has been operating without a proper drug store. The facility has since been grappling with storing drugs safely due to poor storage.

However, Mid North Construction Company Limited has kick started the construction work valued at Shillings 180 million under Discretionary Equalization Grant-DDEG. According to the plan, the facility will comprise office space, a drug and cold chain room. Work is expected to be completed in June this year.

Dr. Moses Ebong, the Kwania District Health Officer, says the Health facility is dire need of a store. He believes once completed, the project will help them improve drug storage.

Geoffrey Eling Owera, the Kwania LC V Vice chairperson asked government to upgrade the facility to a district hospital and avail more doctors to handle the over whelming number of patients in order to provide better services to locals.

Aduku Health Center IV has only 2 doctors. The facility receives over 900 patients in the OPD on a monthly basis compared to Apac Main Hospital, which receives less than 500 patients with a total of 7 doctors.

*******

URN