Construction of Aduku town council administration block nears completion

Kwania, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction of the Aduku Town Council Administration Block that commenced in June last year is nearing completion.

The project worth Uganda shillings 80 million under taken by PARADISO-Uganda Limited with funding from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development sits on a 5-acre town council land in Olami ‘A’ Ikwera Ward Aduku town council in Kwania district.

In 2018, Aduku Town Council and Aduku Sub County were forced to relocate as a new district; Kwania curved from Apac temporarily occupied offices from its headquarters.

Aduku Sub County reallocated to rentals in Akot Village, Alira parish while the Town Council curved from the Sub County in 2010 was forced to relocate to temporary structures in the town center.

James Kenny Obaya, the Town Clerk of Aduku Town Council says they received a sum of 50 million shilling for the commencement of the project. However, the project stalled along the way due to luck of more funds .

In the last financial year, the town council earmarked 30 million shillings under DDEG for the completion of the project in September this year.

The Aduku Town Council Vice Chairman Peter Otim said the Town Council is optimistic that the completion of the project will solve their biggest challenge which is accommodation.

According to the project design, the new Administration block has 12 apartments. It will accommodate the Council Hall, the office of the Town Clerk, the LCIII Chairperson and departmental officers including the office of the Human Resource, Law Enforcement, and Engineering among others.

