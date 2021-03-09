Construction of 191 kilometer Rwekunye-Kitgum road underway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The construction of the Rwekunye-Apac-Lira to Kitgum road has commenced. The 91 kilometres Rwekunye-Apac section was awarded to Sadeem Al Kuwait General Trading & Contracting Company of Kuwait while the Apac–Lira–Puranga road in Kitgum measuring 100.1 kilometres was awarded to Gulsan Insaat Sanayi Turizm Nakliyat Ve Tecaret A.S. of Turkey.

The cost of renovating these two sections is 735 Billion Shillings.

Motorists have a hard time using the road in its current state especially during the rainy season.

The road project that was launched in October last year by President Museveni was expected to commence in November 2020, however, it delayed raising concern among residents and the business community.

Each of the contractors has established their site camps and assembling machines.

Engineer Anthony Okucu, the Uganda National Road Authority-UNRA Lira area manager says the firm on Apac–Lira–Puranga section is currently doing forward maintenance and securing borrow-pits for local gravel materials to work on some bad parts to make it moderate.

Jawaso Alfred Engim, a resident of Alenga parish in Ibuje sub county, Apac district has expressed excitement following the commencement of works on the road. Engim believes the project once completed will facilitate the movement of transport and goods.

Another resident Silvia Oludi of Ikwera ward in Aduku town council is optimistic that upgrading the road will improve access to the market and boost the local economy.

Geoffrey Otucu, a taxi driver who operates on Akokoro-Lira road says he is happy that the contractors have started the project by filling up potholes in the areas of Acholi where the road is in an appalling state.

Ibrahim Negm, the projects manager Sadeem Al Kuwait General Trading & Contracting Company says that they have started work on areas that have been compensated by the government. He asked the public to observe traffic rules and regulations to ease their work.

In October while commissioning the road, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni said that government is undertaking these projects with the support of the Islamic Development Bank.

President Museveni says that the road project is intended to increase connectivity in the region, facilitate trade and help exploit the agricultural opportunities in the area.

