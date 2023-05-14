Policeman who killed money lender arrested in Busia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Police Flying Squad has arrested Constable Ivan Wabwire accused of shooting to death an Indian money lender.

Wabwire was captured by Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) on Friday shooting and killing Uttam Bhandari after seemingly developing an argument with him. The Flying Squad successfully worked with the Police in Busia to track Wabwire’s movement and he was allegedly planning to sneak into Kenya.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, said police deployed covert and overt team that netted Wabwire on Sunday morning at around 7:00 am at Customs by a joint team commanded by the DPC Busia Didas Byaruhanga.

“Wabwire Ivan aged 30 a police officer attached to CPS Kampala is currently detained at CPS Busia pending transfer to CPS Kampala. We want to thank the officers who worked for the last 42 hours to ensure that Wabwire is arrested,” Onyango said.

Wabwire was reportedly diagnosed with a mental illness more than six years and CPS Kampala took a decision never to deploy him in a situation that warrants him to use a weapon. However, Wabwire used his roommate’s gun to kill Bhandari.

Wabwire was sharing a room with Police Constable Steven Mulambo and on the fateful day, the Mulambo had left the gun in their residence after he had been swiftly called home over a sick child. Mulambo has since been arrested and detained at the former Special Investigations Unit –SIU offices at Kireka.

Bhandari was the director of TFS financial services at Rajja Chambers along Parliament Avenue. Wabwire shot him several times until he assured him he was dead. He returned the gun to CPS after committing the crime.

