Constable held for shooting woman dead at victory party

Kikuube, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kikuube police are holding one of their own for shooting dead a woman at a party. The suspect is Denis Elwelu, a Probation Police constable-PPC attached to the security detail at Hoima Sugar Limited security.

Elwelu is accused of shooting dead Anita Namukisa Tumusiime during the victory party Shadrack Muhumuza, the Kizirafumbi Sub county LC 3 Chairperson elect in Kikuube district. The incident happened on Sunday night around 11 pm.

It is alleged that Muhumuza invited his supporters for a victory party on Sunday. Hundreds of people gathered at his home and started partying. However, around 10 pm, the Disc Jockey-DJ only identified as Ogam stopped the music to comply with the night-time curfew guidelines.

This did not go down well with hundreds of people who had gathered for the party and insisted that the party should continue throughout the night. They pleaded with the DJ to continue playing music in vain. This enraged the revellers forcing some of them to pelt the DJ with stones prompting him to notify Kikuube police who rushed to rescue him.

No sooner had the officers arrived than some of the revellers, started pelting them with stones. Julius Hakiza, the Albertine Region Police spokesperson, says that as the situation became tense, the officers started firing live bullets in the air to disperse the rowdy residents. He, however, says that a stray bullet caught Tumusiime in the mouth killing her instantly.

Police picked the body and took it to Kikuube Health Center IV mortuary for a postmortem before handing it over to her relatives for burial. According to Hakiza, Elwelu was arrested on Monday to help police with investigations. This is the second police personnel to be arrested for shooting dead unarmed civilian within a space of one week.

On Sunday last week, police in Kakumiro arrested one of their own for shooting a suspect to death. Julius Alaku, who is attached to Kikwaya police post, was arrested for shooting to death John Barugahare while in custody at Kikwaya police post on Sunday.

It all started from a quarrel between the suspects in the police cells. Alaku, who was on guard duty reportedly rushed to see what, was happening and opened the door to the cells to see what was going on. However, the suspects grabbed him and started escaping from the police cells.

He opened fire in his self-defence and hit Barugahare in the stomach. He died as he was being rushed to Kakumiro Health Center IV.

URN