Congolese militiamen rob fishermen on Lake Albert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Suspected armed Congolese militiamen have raided the Lake Albert waters robbing three boat engines and three fishing boats from Ugandan fishermen.

The incident happened near Nyawaiga landing site in Kabwoya sub county in Kikuube district in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Peter Kyasimire, the Nkondo Parish LC 2 chairperson told Uganda Radio Network on Saturday that the three suspected Congolese militiamen all armed with guns raided the lake at around 2 am and put the Ugandan fishermen on gunpoint before ordering them to surrender to three boat engines, over ten sets of fishing nets and three fishing boats that they had in their possession.

Kyasimire says after accomplishing their mission, they crossed back to the Democratic Republic of Congo.

John Opira, a fisherman at Sebigoro landing site wants security to intensify their surveillance on the lake to safeguard Ugandan fishermen from being attacked by suspected armed Congolese militiamen.

However, Julius Hakiza the Albertine region police spokesperson told URN that police had not yet been notified but promised to follow up the matter.

Attacks by suspected Congolese militia on the lake Albert waters have been rampant since 2018.

In January, two Congolese soldiers were arrested on the lake Albert waters in Buliisa district.

The soldiers identified as Mouli Mweni, 29 and Patrick Njangu Bukamba both attached to Mahagi port, Bunia district in the Eastern Democratic of Congo were arrested as they robbed Ugandan fishermen of their fishing boats, nets and boat engines near Bugoigo landing site in Buliisa district and Dei in Pakwach district.

Two sub machine guns registration numbers 3135625545 and 19628163 were recovered from the soldiers. Each gun was recovered with 30 rounds of ammunition.

In April, two suspected Congolese militiamen were gunned down on the lake Albert waters in Hoima district. The duo was gunned down in a fire exchange between the militia and the UPDF soldiers and were identified as Ozelle Opio and one Singa. Five others were arrested by the UPDF while on the lake.

Those arrested were identified as Balaka Jarenga 35, Makuru Onjoka 36, Claude Nguma 29, Kakuru Kwamire and Kapaseka Otika 39.

The UPDF operatives also recovered three AK 47 guns with 47 rounds of ammunition that the militiamen were using at the time they were rounded up.

The bodies of the dead Congolese were later handed over to Congolese authorities on May 28, 2020 together with five other suspects arrested by the UPDF.

*****

URN