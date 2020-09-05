Saturday , September 5 2020
CONFIRMED: Minister Rukutana in custody

The Independent September 5, 2020 The News Today Leave a comment

A screen shot of the video circulating showing Rukutana holding a gun

 

Mbarara, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Labour Mwesigwa Rukutana has been arrested. He was arrested on Saturday with three of his escorts from his home in Ruyonza, Rubaare Sub County.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional Police Spokesperson, says that the Minister was arrested on allegations of inciting violence, attempted murder by shooting and malicious damage of property.

According to Kasasira, Rukutana and his guards shot at a vehicle belonging to a supporter of his rival Naome Kabasharira injuring one of the occupants, Dan Rwibirungi.

“The shooting happened after he had an argument and out of anger possibly the minister picked a gun and started shooting in the car of the rival that were in a procession”. Kasasira said.

Rwiburingi is currently admitted at Karuhanga Medical center in Rubaare in critical condition.

According to Richard Mugabo, an eyewitness, Rukutana allegedly picked a gun from his bodyguard and shot at the car they were travelling in and after shooting Rwiburingi, he carried him to his home.

Rukutana is currently detained at Ntungamo Central Police Station.

Rukutana, the incumbent MP contested for the Rushenyi County seat with Naome Kabasharira in the NRM party primaries.  The results are yet to be released.

URN

