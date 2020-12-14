Completion of UGX 61M NUSAF market in Sironko excites vendors

Sironko, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The completion of the new Salalira market in Bukiise Sub County in Sironko district has excited vendors. The market was built with a grant of Shillings 61 million from the Office of the Prime Minister under the NUSAFU III project. The works comprised the construction of modern market stalls, office and installation of water and toilet facilities. Salalira market is popular for selling fresh foods such as matooke, Irish potatoes, cabbage and tomatoes among other perishables.

Prior to the construction of the new market, Salalira, which operated on Mondays, was in very bad shape with vendors fighting for the limited available space. This prompted some of the vendors to operate along Budadiri-Nalugugu road exposing them to accidents.

Moses Nasaga, the Bukiise sub-county LC III Chairperson is optimistic that the newly built market and spacious environment shall help eliminate accidents. He observed the sub-county council has approved funds to rehabilitate the access roads that lead to the market.

Janet Nadunga, a Matooke vendor says the construction of the new market will attract more vendors hence improve local revenue collection.

Rachael Nabuduwa, the chairperson Salalira women market vendor’s association, says many vendors lost lives in accidents while others lot their merchandise to petty thieves resulting from the congestion along the highway. She hailed the district leadership for prioritizing the redevelopment of their market.

Beatrice Nandudu, another vendor decried the state of roads in the old market that had hampered transportation of merchandise. Nandudu hailed the district leadership for considering rehabilitating the roads connecting to the new market.

Patrick Okori, the Sironko District Production and Marketing Officer, says they have plans to construct all weekly markets in a phased manner using grants from the office of the prime minister.

URN