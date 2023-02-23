Compensation squabbles delay West Nile national grid connection: UETCL

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The much-anticipated extension of grid electricity to the West Nile region hangs in balance as squabbles over compensation of landowners overshadow the end of March target.

Records at Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL) indicate that at least 80 people affected by the project in Nwoya, Pakwach, Madi-Okollo and Arua districts have rejected the compensation over alleged undervaluation of their properties.

Michael Taremwa, the acting Chief Executive Officer of Uganda Electricity Transmission Company Limited (UETCL), explains that several Project Affected Persons on whose land the 132-kV double circuit transmission line is to pass have not granted them the right of way after rejecting the government compensation.

The World Bank Funded project worth more than 17 billion Shillings is implemented by KEC International Limited (India) and a joint venture of AVIC International Holding Corporation and Central Southern China Electric Power Design Institute Company Limited.

Taremwa says that although the works at Arua and Nebbi power substations are nearly complete, the decision by some Individuals to deny them the right of way drags the project behind the scheduled deadline.

Previously, the government had set September 30, 2022, as the deadline for connecting the sub-region to the national grid, before it was extended to March this year. Arua Central Member of Parliament Jackson Atima says that the government needs to ensure that the deadline is maintained.

Meanwhile, Arua Central Division Mayor Muzaid Khemis notes that the absence of a reliable and stable power supply in West Nile has greatly undermined the socioeconomic development of the sub region.

However, Geoffrey Feta, the Ayivu East Member of Parliament has called upon all the stakeholders in the region to ensure that the challenge is addressed.

Over the past two weeks, the West Nile sub-region has experienced erratic power supply, something among others blamed on fuel supply constraints for the alternative power generation site at Ewuata in the Arua district operated by Eloctromaxx.

*****

URN