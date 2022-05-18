COMMENT: We can all fit on the road

COMMENT | ELIZABETH K. PATIENCE | Thank God that not long ago, we received the long awaited showers of blessings that saved us from dust. However, the roads sometimes seem too small for the motorists and pedestrians. When I say “road” I don’t only mean the highway but all passable routes.

On a lovely evening after a heavy downpour, I choose to trek home. It’s a muddy road embraced by the famous potholes on most Ugandan roads!

Like everyone else trying to reach the extreme end of the road, away from one water logged spot for this Toyota Kluger UB…92.. (spared for now) to pass. Surprisingly, the driver ruthlessly bumps into the pothole splashing us with the dreaded brown water which doesn’t only design our clothes but get some of us soaked! He peeps through the window and unremittingly drives off!

While some of us were from the garden to ensure a sustainable food basket, others were stretching their bones after a whole day of being glued onto their desks serving and thinking for the nation, the ruthless driver inclusive – he could have been on duty too!

Similarly, some drivers never think that pedestrians are equally entitled to road usage, they forget that they equally or unequally pay tax to maintain the roads.

Sometimes, motorists aim at pedestrians pushing them into bushes and almost falling off the cliff for better spots!.

Ian Clarke’s 2021 article “Are Link Bus Drivers trying to kill me?” indicates the ruthlessness with which we use the roads. This may cause trauma, psychological torture and instill negativity in the young generation to grow up thinking that it’s the best way to use the road.

Dear road user, let us respect and support each other on the road despite the corner and time of the day, we all want to reach happy and safe.

Elizabeth. K. Patience is a Public Health Specialist