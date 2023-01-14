Saturday , January 14 2023
COMEBACK WIN: Man United sink City

The Independent January 14, 2023 SPORTS Leave a comment

Game changing moment by Bruno Fernandes. PHOTO @ManUtd

 

 TODAY

⚽  Man Utd 2  Man City 1
⚽  Brighton vs Liverpool 6pm
⚽  Everton vs Southampton 6pm
⚽  Nott’m Forest vs Leicester 6pm
⚽  Wolves vs West Ham 6pm
⚽  Brentford vs Bournemouth 8.30pm

 

Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | An incredible, rollercoaster of a Manchester derby Saturday fell in Man Utd’s favour.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring for Man City and appeared to have shifted momentum their way, but a quickfire double from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford gave Erik ten Hag his first win in this storied fixture.

 

