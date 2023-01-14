COMEBACK WIN: Man United sink City

✳ TODAY

⚽ Man Utd 2 Man City 1

⚽ Brighton vs Liverpool 6pm

⚽ Everton vs Southampton 6pm

⚽ Nott’m Forest vs Leicester 6pm

⚽ Wolves vs West Ham 6pm

⚽ Brentford vs Bournemouth 8.30pm

Manchester, UK | THE INDEPENDENT | An incredible, rollercoaster of a Manchester derby Saturday fell in Man Utd’s favour.

Jack Grealish opened the scoring for Man City and appeared to have shifted momentum their way, but a quickfire double from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford gave Erik ten Hag his first win in this storied fixture.