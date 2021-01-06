Comeback falls short as KCCA crash out of CAF Confederations Cup

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Football club has been knocked out of the CAF Confederations Cup by Rwanda based team AS Kigali.

Despite defeating the visitors 3:1 at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende, the results didn’t secure their progress into the playoffs of CAF Confederations Cup.

KCCA FC got hopes of a comeback after striker Brian Ahebwa put them in the lead just one minute into the game and later doubled their lead in the 37th minute.

However, KCCA FC conceded a goal in the 49th minute through a penalty by Hakizimana Muhadjir that put pressure on the hosts.

Ahebwa stretched KCCA FC lead in the 75th minute but this did not change anything as the visitors had an advantage of an away goal.

KCCA entered the second leg on a losing end after CAF decided to cancel their first leg and thus rewarding AS Kigali two goals. This followed KCCA’s failure to present the required number of players for the clash after several of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

KCCA FC needed a 3 goal winning margin to secure their qualification into the playoffs.

*****

URN