Col Sseruyange replaces Gen Ondoga as Uganda’s military attaché to Saudi Arabia

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira became the new military attaché for Uganda to Saudi Arabia with immediate effect.

Col Sseruyange on Monday took over office from Maj Gen Michael Ondoga who has been serving in the position for three years but has since retired from active service in the army.

Speaking during the handover on Monday, the UPDF Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Eric Kyanda applauded Maj Gen Ondoga for the well-served time on duty.

He assured him that despite retiring, he remains a key resource of the UPDF and can be called upon for any assignment.

Gen Kyanda congratulated Col Sseruyange upon the appointment but advised him to uphold the good relations between the two countries and to also maintain the UPDF reputation of discipline and excellence.

Speaking at the function, Maj Gen Ondoga applauded President Museveni, also the commander in chief for allowing him to serve in various capacities but also the UPDF leadership for according him support.

He wished the best for his successor in the position of military attaché in Saudi Arabia.