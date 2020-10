Col. Shaban Bantariza is dead

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Reports just in indicate Retired Col Shaban Bantariza who has been serving at the Deputy Government Spokesperson based at the Media Centre has died.

One of the officers at the Uganda Media Centre mourned Bantariza’s passing away on twitter. “Sad day , can’t believe my boss is gone still in shock but God we come and God we return,” said Sarah Kyobe, minutes after the President’s senior press secretary Don Wanyama had said, “Sad sad day. A heavy dark cloud hangs above us.”

Bantariza was formerly also the Uganda army spokesman. The defence spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso confirmed the death of their colleague.

” The UPDF family with great sadness have learnt of the passing on of the deputy Executive director of Uganda media centre and deputy government spokesman Rtd Col Shaban Bantariza at Mulago national referral hospital. May his soul rest in peace,” she said.