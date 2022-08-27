CNOOC launches heavy goods vehicle training programme for drivers

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Aug.23, CNOOC Uganda Limited, an oil and gas company launched the Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers Training and Licensing Program 2022 that will see 110 drivers trained, licensed and certified to professionally drive Heavy Goods trucks and trailers (class CH License) or rigid trucks (class CM license).

This is in accordance with the East African community curriculum, according to Mathew Kyaligonza, the National Content Manager at CNOOC. The training will be executed by Uganda Driving Standards Agency (UDSA) on behalf of CNOOC to meet the skills gaps in the logistics and transportation competencies especially in the oil and gas sector in Uganda.

This training will enable the trained drivers to explore and acquire more expertise in Heavy Goods Vehicles Driving and Road Safety which is well in line with the national content promotion guidelines.

The selection of trainees in this particular cohort was undertaken in partnership with Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom that supported the identification and selection of trainees from eight districts of Kikuube, Hoima, Masindi, Buliisa, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kibaale and Kagadi together with the implementing service provider Uganda Driving Standards Agency (UDSA). The partnership with the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom was aimed at Host Community content enhancement for potential beneficiaries from the Bunyoro Sub-Region that hosts the Kingfisher Project.