CNOOC holds medical camp

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Aug.22 CNOOC Uganda Limited organised a free medical camp in the Kingfisher Project Area, situated in Buhuka Flats of Kikuube District.

The event, themed “Better Health, Better Tomorrow” is a demonstration of CNOOC Uganda Limited’s dedication to improving healthcare access and promoting a healthier future for the people in the project area and Uganda at large, executives said.

The camp provided invaluable medical care services to the local community, contributing to the overall enhancement of their health and well-being.

The Chinese medical team from the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital Naguru, specially brought down to Buhuka area for this initiative, offering a wide range of medical services, including general check-ups, consultations, screenings, and treatment for various health conditions.

The event aimed to address immediate medical needs while also fostering awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare measures according to Wang Jufeng, vice president of CNOOC Uganda Limited.