CMI, Police track kidnapped Tororo child, arrest five suspects

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDPENDENT | At least five people are in custody at the Special Investigation Division–SID headquarters in Kireka, Kira Municipality in Wakiso District on accusation of kidnapping a boy from Tororo District.

The suspects allegedly kidnapped 11-year-old Richard Bunywelo, a pupil at Tororo Education Centre on his way from school last week and drove him to Wabigalo, Makindye Division, in Kampala.

He was rescued by a joint security team comprising Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence –CMI, Flying Squad Unit –FSU and Crime Intelligence –CI on Sunday evening.

Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, says the kidnap victim was being held in the home of one of the suspects identified as Charles Bbaale as other accomplices demanded for ransom of Shillings 5 million from his parents.

As parents struggled to track for their child, they received a telephone call asking them to send Shillings 5 million without delay if at all they still want to see their child alive.

Bunywelo’s parents rushed to Tororo police station and filed a case of kidnap. They shared the contacts of the person who had called them demanding for ransom.

Though the pseudo caller said he was within Tororo, Flying Squad noticed the signal was distant from telecommunication boosters in Tororo.

Police advised Bwenyolo’s parents not to send money to the kidnappers but keep negotiating to buy time.

The kidnappers called using a different line, which was discovered to be registered in the name of Catherine Nabifwo, a resident of Nsambya in Kampala.

The FSU team in Tororo alerted their counterparts in Kampala and CMI.

The signals of the call from one of the callers who, was later identified as Isaac Ofwono alias Swaib Lukyamuzi, a step brother to the victim, were tracked to Wabigalo suburb of Kampala.

As a result, the FSU team at Kampala Central Police Station and CMI in Kibuli and Nsambya tracked the signals until they landed on Lukyamuzi.

He was picked up together with Lukyamuzi and Nabifwo. The two led the team to Bbaale’s home where they found Charles Bunywelo.

Enanga said in total, the team arrested five suspects who are now locked up at SID as they wait to be transferred to Tororo District where they face charges of kidnap with intent to procure a ransom.

All the five suspects in Richard Bunywelo kidnap include Isaac Ofwono alias Swaib Lukyamuzi, Charles Bbaale Charles, Catherine Nabifwo, Robert Kakeeto and Alex Kikubwabwe.

More than 30 cases of kidnaps have been registered in the last three months of which majority have been self-kidnaps.

Deus Tumwebaze, a 10-year-old boy of Lyantonde District was kidnapped and later killed last month after parents failed to raise ransom.

****

URN