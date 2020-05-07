CMI commits five civilians, soldier to General Court Martial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence –CMI has sent five civilians to the General Court Martial on allegations of being in possession of Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF uniforms.

UPDF Spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire said in a statement that the culprits were charged at the CMI’s Unitary Disciplinary Court chaired by Col Tom Kabuye.

Col Kabuye also charged and committed Lance Corporal Orono to the court-martial on allegations of killing Simon Sserwadda, a resident of Kazo zone in Kawempe division in Kampala.

Brig Karemire said the court heard that Erepu Joakim was arrested while in possession of military information both in hard and soft copy on his laptop while Okei and Omera were found with firearms and ammunitions which were illegally acquired.

“Another suspect to face General Court Martial is Mr Nyanzi Allan a resident of Salama Zikusooka village who was arrested putting on a military uniform and disguising as a UPDF soldier,” Brig Karemire said.

Ssentongo Rodgers also a civilian was committed to court-martial on accusations of being found with unlawful possession of military stores which included military uniforms, military shoes, military jackets and a bag.

“CPL Orono will also face General Court Martial on charges of murder. He killed Sserwadda Simon of Kazo in Kawempe Division. Col Kabuye while giving his judgment said that UPDF will not allow anyone to use the military uniform to commit crimes or to put it on when you are not authorized to do so,” Brig Karemire said.

Col Kabuye said UPDF authorities are committed to keeping discipline and will not take a blind eye to whoever wishes to tarnish the reputation of UPDF.

URN