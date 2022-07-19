CMI, CI probe murder of student at Makerere University

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Specialized military and police violent crime units have taken over the probe of circumstances under which Uganda Christian University (UCU) student, Betungura Bewatte, was last Thursday murdered during Makerere University guild campaigns.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga has told the media that the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) and Crime Intelligence (CI) have all been tasked to investigate, arrest and prosecute whoever participated in Betungura’s murder.

The 27-year-old law student met his death during the scuffle between North Court Guard Brigade (NRA) which was guarding his friend and Forum for Democratic Change Guild candidate Justus Tukamushaba and Rat Guard Brigade (RGB) which was guarding National Unity Platform candidate Alionz Lawrence Dangote.

Security agencies have since stablished that the scuffle ensued between NRA and RGB whereby an unknown person stabbed Betungura with a sharp broken bottle. As a result, Betungura bled profusely and was pronounced dead on arrival at the University’s hospital.

Enanga said the joint security team will ensure students brigades that are often hired during guild elections are dismantled. External perpetrators of violence will also be arrested and prosecuted for Betungura’s murder.

Security has since developed a list of 12 people who are allegedly members of NRA and RGB brigades living outside the University. In addition, CMI, CI, CID and ISO will ensure that satisfying evidence is gathered for successful prosecution of the already arrested and wanted suspects in the murder.

Assistant Superintendent of Police-ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the deputy Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson earlier identified the three suspects in police custody over Betungura’s death as Frank Kabuye who is the MP for Kassanda South, Muzafaru Kabuurwa and Sekidde Allan. The trio have been slapped with charges of inciting violence.

Lorna Magara, the Chairperson of Makerere University Council announced on Friday that an ad hoc meeting held hours after Bentungura’s brutal demise had resolved to ban student brigades, ban physical guild elections including suspending all activities of senior common room, caretaker government and guild leadership structures.

JEEMA party has also issued a statement showing that RGB also attacked their candidate saying the goons first laid a siege on their candidate’s camp with sticks, machetes and knives.

Shifah Ndagire, JEEMA’s deputy spokesperson said before police intervened, their three members had been attacked by RGB and injured. According to Ndagire, the injured JEEMA members include Mariam Nakamya, Moses Lubwama and Gerald Isiko.

URN