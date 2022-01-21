CMI arrests Maj Okua over shooting of traffic policeman

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) has arrested Maj Alpha Okua, concerning the shooting of a traffic policeman Robert Mukebezi.

The UPDF spokesperson Ronald Kakurungu says that Maj Okua has since explained that Constable Mukebezi was shot by Cpl Bashir Mango, who is currently on the run.

A scuffle ensued on Saturday when a UPDF vehicle H4DF 1391 knocked a signpost at Kobil petrol station along Kiwatule-Naalya road. Mukebezi who was near the scene intervened and decided to tow the wreckage to Kira Road Police Station.

But in the process, another UPDF pick up vehicle intercepted the car. Maj Okua was the senior officer who came in the pick-up and immediately a disagreement ensued on where the vehicle should be taken.

It is reported that two bullets were fired and one of them shattered Mukebezi’s leg since he was sitting in the co-drivers seat. Kakurungu says that Maj Okua has been arrested to help with investigations.

Contrary to earlier reports that Maj Okua was the first to shoot in the air, Kakurungu said Mango was the only person who discharged bullets and later fled. The army adds that Maj Okua picked Constable Mukebezi from the scene, reported a case at Kira Road and drove him to Mulago hospital.

“He was arrested and he is helping with investigations. There has been bad and wrong information going around. It is Maj Okua who evacuated the wounded officer. He first went to Kira Road police and recorded the statement. He drove Mukebezi to Mulago. He was the most senior officer and he took responsibility,” Kakurungu said.

Cpl Mango’s gun was reportedly recovered dumped in Bukasa village. Asked on whether UPDF is planning to compensate Mukebezi, Kakurungu said the focus is now on ensuring that he recovers fully and the rest will be discussed later. Section 15 of the Police Act talks about retiring officers with physical incapability.

It is reported that Mukebezi’s fate will be discussed during next week’s Police Advisory Committee (PAC). But the information available indicates that he will be deployed in units where he will not be strained.

